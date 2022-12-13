Mariah Carey Celebrates Returning to No. 1 For Holidays: ‘Such an Amazing Surprise’

What better way to celebrate being No. 1 by setting an enormous table for one? Mariah Carey had a lot to be excited about this week thanks to her perennial holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” climbing back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The song logged its ninth total week atop the Hot 100, becoming the first song to lead in four distinct runs on the tally.

“YAYYYYYYY!!!!,” the singer wrote followed by 12 party hat emoji in a post in which she sat at the end of a very long dining room table with her hands in the air in triumph. “Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!!,” she added along with a string of more celebratory emoji (heart, Christmas tree, snowflake, present, purple heart, and, of course, butterfly). “Thank you so much!!!”

Carey said she could not wait to see her Lambily for the first of two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).

“All I Want” was first released on Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album and as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ playlists, it hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017 and the top five for the first time in the 2018 holiday season. It went on to rule the holiday charts in 2019 (for three weeks), 2020 (two) and 2021 (three).

The song is not just a single chart smash, it’s all over the top spots. It also hit No. 1 on the official U.K. Singles Chart this week, and it is ruling both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Exlu. U.S. charts.

