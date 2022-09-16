Mariah Carey Flying High For ‘Butterfly’ 25th Anniversary: ‘One of the Proudest Moments of My Life’

Mariah Carey is psyched to celebrate the silver anniversary of her favorite album. “I poured into every lyric and every note on every song. 25 years later, it’s still one of the proudest moments of my life & career,” MC tweeted on Friday morning (Sept. 16) about the quarter century commemoration of her sixth studio album, which was released on this day in 1997.

The collection featuring the singles “Honey,” “Breakdown,” “The Roof” and the title track has gotten a major upgrade to celebrate the milestone on a commemorative edition featuring new remixes, live performances, a cappella tracks and a fresh version of “The Roof” with additional vocals from Brandy and “Whenever You Call” with Brian McKnight. The album now features a version of “Butterfly” performed on the David Letterman show, “My All” from VH1 Divas Live, a cappella versions of “Fourth of July” and “Outside,” as well as the “Amorphous Anniversary Club Remix” of the title track and the “Another Taste of Honey” remix by David Morales of “Honey.”

In another tweet, Carey — who just revealed that she spent the pandemic recording a new album — wrote, “I will never forget the day I released this album to the world. I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings.” As an added bonus, MC also dropped a raft of #Butterfly25 merch, including cassette and vinyl versions of the album, t-shirts, tanks, hoodies, pillows, keychains,, vinyl slipmats and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, Carey talked to Vanity Fair about her new collaboration with fine jeweler Chopard on the Chopard X Mariah Carey Collection and the Happy Butterfly X Mariah Carey, which the singer designed featuring ethical stones shaped into the shape of her favorite ethereal flying insect, of course.

“I don’t want to say, Oh, everybody in the world can wear this because we all know everybody can’t afford everything. I grew up with nothing, so let’s not get it twisted that I think everybody on earth can afford diamonds,” Carey told the mag about the butterfly-shaped pieces that were two years in the making. “But if you can and you make an investment in a quality piece, this is something that I think people could wear with multiple types of looks. Whatever your vibe is for that day.”

Butterfly marked a turning point in the singer’s personal life and her career following her split from ex-husband and former Sony Music chairman and CEO Tommy Mottola. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 two years after 1995’s Daydream, Butterfly found the superstar asserting control over her musical vision for the very first time and pivoting from the adult contemporary sound of her earlier work into hip-hop-influenced R&B by teaming up with the likes of Diddy, Missy Elliott, Q-Tip and more.

