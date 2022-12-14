Mariah Carey Pulls Off Legit Christmas Miracle By Bumping South American Superfan Up to Front Row

Do you believe in miracles? One South American Mariah Carey superfan does now after the singer noticed her tweet and upgraded the woman to the front row for Tuesday night’s (Dec. 13) “Merry Christmas to All” gig at Madison Square Garden.

“Today I’m traveling from my country, which is 8.598km (5.342,55miles) away from NY, just to see my idol @MariahCarey,” wrote a fan from Uruguay named Mai on Monday, whose Twitter handle (@uruguayanlamb) made it clear that she’s a charter member of the Lambily. “I remember when I started saving for this day 5 years ago, wishing and hoping for this day. Words can’t describe my happiness rn, love u forever Mimi!”

Christmas Countess Carey noticed the long-haul love and responded in the perfect way: by giving Mai the ultimate upgrade. “I am so happy you’re going to be here!!!,” Carey responded along with a snowflake and Christmas tree emoji. “How would you like to sit in the front row for tonight’s concert??”

Mai reacted in exactly the way you might expect, responding, “OMG YESSSS YESS PLEASE,” followed by four crying eyes emoji and a trio of praying hands. “I can’t believe it I LOVE UUUUU.” As it was sinking in, Mai kept counting her blessings. “I though I was dead for a minute and then when I realized that I was alive I started crying, tears of pure joy and happiness!!!! It was the most amazing night of my life,” she said. “Thank youuuuu for being so kind.”

Mai then chronicled her great New York winter adventure, tweeting out pics from her walk around town, a shot of her holding MC’s The Christmas Princess children’s book while waiting for showtime and another of her MC-appropriate nails, and, of course, footage of the blessed event.

But it got way, way better than that. Mai tweeted that Carey dedicated a song to her during the show, which, of course, slayed her. “THE @MariahCarey just dedicated me a song. whaaat I’m dreaming, I was at the front row at her right, when I tell you the floor shaked while she sang Fly like a bird, Lord only knows!!!!!” she wrote. “HER power!!! Thank you Mimi for giving me the most amazing experience of my life.”

She later apologized to fellow Lambs for not filming much of the show, explaining that it was her first MC gig, so she wanted to really take it in (though she promised her boyfriend did take some video she will share later). In the end it was truly a night to remember.

“WHAAAAT Mimi making my wish come true, not only acknowledging my existence but inviting me to her show???” Mai wrote after the show. “When I told you several times before she is the most devoted artist to her fans I was being serious!!! I’m soooo happy rn.”

Check out the sweet back-and-forth and snaps from Mai’s adventure below.

I am so happy you're going to be here!!! ❄️🎄 How would you like to sit in the front row for tonight's concert?? 🎁🎁🎁 Xoxo M ❤️❤️❤️

About to have the time of my life thanks to @MariahCarey , I love you forever and ever♥️🥹

Thankfully I brought The Christmas Princess with me to read on the airplane, which btw is AMAZING🥹

I'm so happy lambs!!!!!!!!! I'll never forget this day🥹🥹🥹

Fun fact is that I have the MC even on my nails, daaahling it's a moment, feeling extra festive🎄👑♥️✨

Lambs the video behind and roe roe’s band!!!! pic.twitter.com/xESlLZbqii — Mai🎄✨ (@uruguayanlamb) December 14, 2022

THE @MariahCarey just dedicated me a song🥹🥹🥹 whaaat I'm dreaming, I was at the front row at her right, when I tell you the floor shaked while she sang Fly like a bird, Lord only knows!!!!! HER power!!!

Thank you Mimi for giving me the most amazing experience of my life♥️

Thank you Mimi for giving me the most amazing experience of my life♥️ #l4l pic.twitter.com/ttIfQC3BBX — Mai🎄✨ (@uruguayanlamb) December 14, 2022