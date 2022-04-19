Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘Big Big Energy Moment’ With a Splashy Video: Watch

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on Jan. 13, 2020 in New York City.

Category is: Lady of the Lake, dahhling! Mariah Carey took to social media on Monday (April 18) to celebrate “Big Energy (Remix),” her latest hit with Latto and DJ Khaled.

In the clip, the Elusive Chanteuse emerges in slow motion from a pool, wearing a sparkling indigo one-piece as she shows off her famous whistle register in the song’s opening moments. From there, she’s all smiles as she struts poolside and makes a splash in her perfectly on-brand heels covered with butterflies of the same color, captioning the post, “Big Big Energy moment! And thank you lambs for the Sweet Sweet Fantasy revival! #BigEnergyRemix.”

Indeed, Mimi has every reason to be feeling herself. Once she jumped on the remix — which interpolates her 1995 smash hit “Fantasy” — the single shot to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Pop Airplay charts. The annual success of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” notwithstanding, the collab has earned the superstar her highest charting new song since 2008’s “Touch My Body,” which served as her 18th No. 1 hit.

For Lambs wanting to learn the magic behind her golden pen (and voice), Carey is now offering a MasterClass course titled “Find Your Voice with Mariah Carey,” which delves into her inimitable songwriting process. During the class, she even teams up with Brandy to produce and record a brand new version of her Butterfly-era single “The Roof (Back in Time).”

In just two months, the singer will (finally!) be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame after waiting two and a half years for the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Mariah make a splash below.