Mariah Carey Jokes About Writing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ ‘In the Womb’ Following Chart Achievement

Mariah Carey knows how to maintain her hilarious, ageless persona.

Following the news that the elusive chanteuse’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” holds its spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for its eighth total week, Carey took to Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to celebrate with her characteristic good humor.

“Shockingly impressive for a song written in the womb!” she joked about the song released in 1994, which, if you do the math, would make her 27 years old.

It’s not the first time Carey has poked fun at her age. Back in 2016, she told Complex for her cover story that she generally ignores her birthday. “I don’t have a birthday,” she teased in the issue. “I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience.”

Carey followed up with another reaction to her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” chart achievement: The song topped the Hot 100 even with the latest data tracking week encompassing five days after Christmas. “I guess I’m not the only one who didn’t take her tree down yet!!!” the Queen of Christmas wrote with a slew of festive emojis.

The song logged its eighth total week atop the Hot 100 this week after notching three weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 2019, two more starting in December 2020 and now three this holiday season, beginning two weeks ago.

The latest week extends Carey’s record for the longest span of an artist ranking at No. 1 on the chart: 31 years, five months and a week, dating to her first week at No. 1 on the chart dated Aug. 4, 1990, with her debut single “Vision of Love.” She also claims her record-extending 87th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception.