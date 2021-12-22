Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Hitting 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Mariah Carey hit yet another extra-festive milestone Wednesday (Dec. 22) as she celebrated “All I Want for Christmas is You” reaching a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify. Yes, that’s billion, dahlings.

“Thank you @spotify, the #lambily, and everyone who streams this song to add a little bit of festivity to the season! I truly appreciate each and every one of these 1 billion streams!” the icon captioned the photo of herself posing with the commemorative plaque marking the achievement dressed in a glam metallic puffer coat, sparkling beanie, sheer black leggings and matching boots.

Currently on her annual December trip to Aspen with Dem Babies and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the Queen of Christmas certainly has more than a few things to jubilate over this holiday season. As of the chart dated Dec. 25, her modern Christmas classic made a historic return to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive year. Ever the trailblazer, the unprecedented achievement officially makes Carey the first artist in history to land the same song at No. 1 on the chart three separate times.

She’s also been spreading holiday cheer around the country for the last couple of weeks thanks to the McDonald’s Mariah Menu, which gives fans a free daily treat with a $1 purchase when they order on the McDonald’s app through Christmas Eve (Dec. 25). (Ten-thousand lucky Lambs also got their hands on a limited-edition Mariah x McDonald’s T-shirt earlier this week as part of the campaign.)

