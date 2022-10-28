Mariah Carey Doubles-Down on NY, Toronto ‘Merry Christmas to All’ Concerts

Mariah Carey is going to make your holidays twice as nice. After announcing a pair of one-off “Merry Christmas to All!” shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (Dec. 11) and New York’s Madison Square Garden (Dec. 13), the undisputed Christmas queen revealed on Thursday (Oct. 27) that she’s got room in her sleigh for two more gigs.

“New Yoooork!! The demand has been so nice, we’ve decided to do it twice! I’m adding a 2ND Madison Square Garden show on Friday, December 16th!,” she tweeted of the double-down, with tix for both shows going on sale today (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. ET. “Can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with you all!”

And don’t worry Torontonians, she has more love for you, too. Carey also added a second Scotiabank gig for her Canadian lambs on Dec. 9; tickets for both Canadian shows also go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET.

According to a release, these will be Mariah’s only Christmas concerts this yuletide season and fans purchase a ticket will also get a chance to buy an exclusive t-shirt and a copy of the singer’s illustrated holiday fairytale book, The Christmas Princess, which is due out on Nov. 1.

The shows are nice, but as any jingle junkie knows the most exciting part of the seasons is the annual chart watch to see if Carey’s perennial Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” will hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth year in a row.

