Mariah Carey Accidentally Wished Shawn Mendes Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day

You know that hilarious old joke where you wish your cousin Shawn a Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day? Oh, you don’t? Well, Shawn Mendes does. At least he does now that Mariah Carey accidentally texted the wrong Shawn on Thursday (March 17) as part of her annual tradition of talking turkey instead of Tam O’Shanters.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Carey tweeted on Friday morning (March 18) along with a four-leaf-clover emoji. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today… sorry Shawn!!” she added with a crying laughing emoji.

Underneath, Mariah included the accidental text in question, in which she wrote “Happy thanksgiving!!!!” followed by a fall leaf. “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes got it, responding, “hahahaha okay i figured it was an inside joke,” followed by two hearts. The “In My Blood” singer, 23, is slated to perform at the Samsung + Billboard Present THE STAGE at SXSW on Saturday (March 19) as he begins work on his fifth studio album and hits the road for his most extensive tour to date.

“There was a long while where I was convinced that you just had to write big songs,” Mendes recently told Billboard while describing how the COVID-19 pandemic shifted his musical priorities around. His new endgame is more focused on “the type of music that I want to make, what I want to hear and what is important to me.” He also revealed that he’s already “writing a ton” for the as-yet-untitled project, working closely with Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Meghan Trainor) and drawing inspiration from acts ranging from Bon Iver to Paul Simon to Coldplay — performers who don’t “put themselves in a box,” as he put it.

Meanwhile, Carey is gearing up for the 51st Songwriters Hall of Fame gala on June 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. She will be inducted that night alongside Steve Miller, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson and former members of three celebrated ensembles: Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics; Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes; and Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper of The Isley Brothers.

