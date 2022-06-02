Mariah Carey Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Her ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance: ‘I Truly Feel Blessed’

30 years ago on June 2, history was made. Mariah Carey‘s MTV Unplugged aired, which she filmed in a rumored attempt to silence naysayers who doubted her vocals on her 1990 self titled album and 1991’s Emotions, and questioned her ability to replicate it in the live setting.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Carey got the last laugh, though: The EP for the singer’s Unplugged appearance sold 2.7 million records and was a catalyst for her superstardom. Now, Carey is reflecting on appearing on the show 30 years later.

“Happy anniversary to my ‘MTV Unplugged’ show! Happy anniversary to that girl on stage who was so nervous and scared to even sing in front of a crowd. Also she had no idea this last minute ‘unplugged’ show would become a ‘thing!'” she wrote in a Friday (June 2) Instagram post, which featured clips from her now-iconic appearance on the program. “During that performance, I remember having a breakthrough moment…the realization that all I needed to do was SING and actually CONNECT with the people in the audience and be in the moment with THEM!!! And then we were in it together.”

She continued, “When I watch this now, it’s revelatory how many insanely talented musicians and singers I had the privilege of sharing that small stage with and I truly feel blessed. I am thankful to that majestic group of people who made that stage come to life and to the audience in the room for sharing what became a life changing experience for me and as always…Thank you my fans for sharing this journey with me. You save my life each day. #MC30.”

The pop singer’s MTV Unplugged EP went on to peak at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for a total of 57 weeks. Carey sang a total of seven songs during her set, all of which charted within the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, but the her Unplugged cover of The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There,” with Trey Lorenz earned Carey her sixth.

See Carey’s anniversary post for MTV Unplugged below.