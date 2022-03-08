Mandy Moore Drops New Single, Announces Upcoming Album & 2022 Summer Tour

Mandy Moore is gearing up to release more music. The This Is Us star announced on Tuesday (March 8) that she will be putting out her seventh studio album, In Real Life, and shared the news alongside the album’s title track.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement. “At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the every day — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

“To me it’s all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me,” she continued. “There’s something about expressing myself through lyrics and melody that makes me feel whole, and I see it as a privilege to have that outlet. And even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it. I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”

The corresponding track sees Moore reflecting on her future anxieties in the lyrics with stunning instrumentals backing her soft vocals. “In real life somebody loves me/ In real life somebody needs me/ I’ve been seeing friends of mine in real life going through the motions/ Spinning wheels, spinning their wheels/ Everything is happening in real time/ Rising tide is nipping at my heels,” she sings.

In Real Life serves as the follow up to 2020's Silver Landings

In support of In Real Life, Moore will also be embarking on a North American tour — her first in over a decade — starting on June 10 at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, with stops in New York City, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, Portland, Seattle and more before concluding Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I. on July 24.

Before heading on tour, Moore will wrap up her six-year run on NBC’s This Is Us; the final episode airs on May 24.

Listen to “In Real Life” and see the tracklist and full list of Moore’s 2022 tour dates below.

In Real Life Tracklist

In Real Life Heartlands Little Dreams Just Maybe Living In The In Between In Other Words Four Moons Little Victories Heavy Lifting Brand New Nowhere Every Light

Tour Dates:

June 10 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, Ga.

June 11 – The Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, S.C.

June 12 – The Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, N.C.

June 14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, District of Columbia

June 15 – Webster Hall – New York, N.Y.

June 17 – The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va.

June 18 – Music Box at the Borgata – Atlantic City, N.J.

June 19 – Royale – Boston, Mass.

June 21 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, Conn.

June 22 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada

June 23 – Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, Penn.

June 25 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tenn.

July 06 – AT&T Performing Arts Center – Strauss Square – Dallas, Texas

July 07 – The Heights Theater – Houston, Texas

July 08 – The Paramount Theatre – Austin, Texas

July 10 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, Miss.

July 11- The Vic Theatre – Chicago, Ill.

July 12 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, Minn.

July 14 – The Gothic Theatre – Englewood, Colo.

July 15 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, Utah

July 17 – The Showbox – Seattle, Wash.

July 18 – Aladdin Theater – Portland, Ore.

July 20 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, Calif.

July 21 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, Calif.

July 22 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, Calif.

July 24 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI