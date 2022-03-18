Wilmer Valderrama, Hilary Duff & More Stars Appear in Mandy Moore’s ‘In Real Life’ Video

Mandy Moore paints a picture of what “In Real Life” looks like, and she called on a bunch of her celebrity friends to help her tell the story.

The new video, which dropped on Friday (Mar. 18), finds Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith playing and taking care of their son Gus to the tune of the uplifting track, in which Moore sings, “Coming out of the dark / With you in my arms / We see whatever we needed to see.”

Joining her are countless stars in their own “real life,” including Moore’s This Is Us co-stars, Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff, Wilmer and Christian Valderrama, Amanda Kloots and Karamo Brown, among others.

“I started writing this song while I was still pregnant with my son Gus, but didn’t end up finishing it until after he arrived. In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: All the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined,” Moore said in a press statement of the song, per Rolling Stone. “Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself. But then this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head.”

Moore is set to release her album, In Real Life, on May 13. Watch the video for the title track below.