Watch Mandy Moore Crush a Celine Dion Classic as Rebecca Pearson for TikTok Karaoke Challenge

It's all coming back to 'Us' now.

Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mandy Moore in "This Is Us" Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Take that, Michael Bublé. After Celine Dion heaped praise on the crooner’s uber-Canadian, hockey-centric take on the viral “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” TikTok challenge, singer-actress Mandy Moore cranked up the drama to 11 with a bananas take from the set of her hit NBC drama This Is Us.

“When you call ‘grace’ to make a @tiktok… 😜 #itsallcomingbacktomenow #thisisus #celinedion @celinedion @sterlingkbrown @jonhuertas,” Moore, 37, wrote alongside the video in which she busts out a bombastic take on Dion’s beloved 1996 ballad. More than up to the challenge’s task of posting the most dramatic lip-synch possible, Moore — dressed as the aged-up version of her Us character Rebecca Pearson — gets some expert help from her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and John Huertas.

The clip begins with the three sitting on a couch as Moore/Pearson earnestly mouths, “There were nights of endless pleasure/ It was more than any laws allow,” as Brown — who plays her son Randall — reads a John Grisham novel and Huertas — Rebecca’s husband — rubs her back supportively. But as the track barrels into the towering chorus, the men rip off Pearson’s dowdy green cardigan to reveal a sleeveless turtleneck, and Moore really puts the power into power ballad.

Moore comes alive, waving her arms while Brown gives her some dramatic lighting courtesy of a a pair of swirling flashlights, and Huertas sets her hair aflight with an improvised wind machine as Moore emotes, “If I kiss you like this/ And if you whisper like that/ It was lost long ago/ But it’s all coming back to me.”

Game. Set. Moore.

See the video below.

