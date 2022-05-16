10 Cool Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Mandy Moore, Alice Merton, Nova Twins & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Mandy Moore, Alice Merton, Hayley Orrantia, Day Wave and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Hayley Orrantia, “Open Your Mouth”

Thanks to her time on The X Factor, The Goldbergs‘ star Hayley Orrantia has a history with country-pop, and the actor/singer-songwriter brings a strummy Nashville flair to this cheeky pop banger telling off a dude who looks good but sounds like a dumbass: “You say you’ve been working hard to fill the shirt you’re in / what a douchey way to say that you’ve been at the gym.” – Joe Lynch

Leikeli47, “Carry Anne”

Enigmatic rapper Leikeli47 returns with new album Shape Up, which boasts off-kilter bangers like the deliriously fun “Carry Anne,” a female empowerment anthem that goes hard with woozy sirens and clapping 808s. – J. Lynch

Zealyn, “Odd Behavior”

Fed up with the cookie-cutter hit-chasing aspect of the music industry, Angie Miller – an American Idol finalist on season 12 – rebranded as Zealyn in order to feel free to let her musical freak flag fly. “Odd Behavior” does just that, letting her reflect about her video game obsession as a form of escapism over a groovy, summery alt-pop wave. – J. Lynch

Mandy Moore, “Brand New Nowhere”

With clanging, bright piano chords that bring to mind Wilco or the New Pornographers at their brightest, Mandy Moore takes us into a “Brand New Nowhere” on this redemptive ode from new album In Real Life. It’s all about “walking away from the mess we’ve made” and finding a better tomorrow, wherever the heck that may be. – J. Lynch

Hunny, “Speed Dial”

After releasing a string of singles throughout 2021, Los Angeles-based band Hunny returns with “Speed Dial,” their first single of 2022. 2000s pop rock nostalgia is at the core of the infectious track, which recalls classics like Fountain of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom” and Relient K’s “Sadie Hawkins Dance,” while frontman Jason Yager embraces the feels that come from knowing the lady of his affections keeps him at the top of her mind — or rather, her cell. – Starr Bowenbank

Day Wave, “Loner”

Day Wave, the brainchild of Jackson Phillips, is gearing up to release his forthcoming album Pastlife on June 24. “Loner” continues where previous singles “Pastlife,” “Where Do You Go” and “Before We Knew” left off, building on Phillips’ signature cozy, indie rock sound with soft spoken vocal delivery, acoustic guitar work and lyrics that read like an intimate diary entry as he ruminates on one of life’s most universal feelings: Loneliness. – S. Bowenbank

Nova Twins, “Puzzles”

Currently opening for Yungblud and soon to be opening for Rage Against The Machine, Nova Twins use “Puzzles” to both harness the energy of their stage show as well as reject lyrical boundaries in a way that nods to both of their touring mates. Loud, catchy and unapologetically sexual, “Puzzles” carries a fearlessness that should guide more listeners toward the British duo. – Jason Lipshutz

Renforshort feat. Travis Barker, “We’ll Make This OK”

Scoring a Travis Barker collaboration is a nice coup for rising alt-pop songwriter Renforshort, and the percussion does percolate on “We’ll Make This OK,” which previews upcoming debut album Dear Amelia. Yet Renforshort, who’s shown promise over the past few years, absolutely captivates here, oscillating between a hypnotic rundown of romantic strife and gentle, genuine commitment to her complicated situation. – J. Lipshutz

Julia Jacklin, “Lydia Wears a Cross”

Australia’s Julia Jacklin evolved her songwriting to dazzling effect on 2019 sophomore LP Crushing, and “Lydia Wears a Cross,” the first taste of third LP Pre Pleasure, is even more ambitious in scope, translating childhood memories of organized religion into a complex present. “Lydia Wears a Cross” could have been a daunting lead single, but Jacklin steps with an impressive lightness across a rolling indie-pop arrangement. – J. Lipshutz

Alice Merton, “Loveback”

Roughly five years after “No Roots” became an international hit, Alice Merton has dropped a rallying cry that’s worthy of similar crossover success: “Loveback” builds swiftly to the line “Now I want my love BACK!,” the type of full-throated demand that could certainly be soundtracking pissed-off TikToks in the near future. – J. Lipshutz