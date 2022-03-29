Madonna Teases Upcoming Hypnotic ‘Frozen’ Remix With 070 Shake

Madonna is going back to the future, again, for her upcoming remix. After dropping a slowed-down, gauzy remix of her Ray of Light single by masked DJ Sickick in December — and then another hypnotic take on the 1998 fan-favorite earlier this month with Sick and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML — Madge is going back to the well one more time time this week with a third version of the lead single from the song she originally co-produced with Patrick Leonard and William Orbit.
This time, she teased in a tweet, she’ll be joined by New Jersey rapper/singer 070 Shake. “New song And video drops in 2 days with @070Shake,” Madonna wrote along with snow flake, blue heart and nazar emoji. A 17-second teaser features a moody snaps of Shake and Madonna on what looks like a midnight video set and a snippet of the screwed-and-chopped remix that mixes the pop icon’s alluring vocals and the “sickick” name check.
Over the weekend, Madonna posted a similar teaser on Instagram with snaps of herself and Shake posing together and the message, “So Excited to introduce one of my favorite artists 070 Shake………… …..:Pull up People. 🔥🔥🔥Good things come to those who wait #frozen.” An even earlier tease featured footage of Madonna tearing around in a black muscle car in the dark and slow-walking through a puddle as Shake’s shadow loomed on a wall.
In what are now clearly shots from the video shoot for the remix posted on March 20, Madonna is pictured sitting on a chair amid some weeds while rocking giant white moon boots, thigh-high black sheer socks, black hot pants and a black top. In other snaps, she stands astride an orange bucket that reads “Let’s Do This,” squats on the floor near a female mannequin head, sits in a white bathtub and approaches the car on what looks like a soundstage.
The resurgence of Madonna’s 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit and Dance Club Songs chart-topper began in December 2021, when Canadian producer Sickick transformed it into a chill trap mix that blew up on TikTok. The revamped version eventually debuted at No. 20 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart last winter and peaked at No. 15.
Listen to the original “Frozen” remix and see Madonna’s teases below.
New song And video drops in 2 days with @070shake ………..❄️🧿💙
