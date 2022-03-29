Madonna Teases Upcoming Hypnotic ‘Frozen’ Remix With 070 Shake

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Madonna is going back to the future, again, for her upcoming remix. After dropping a slowed-down, gauzy remix of her Ray of Light single by masked DJ Sickick in December — and then another hypnotic take on the 1998 fan-favorite earlier this month with Sick and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML — Madge is going back to the well one more time time this week with a third version of the lead single from the song she originally co-produced with Patrick Leonard and William Orbit.

This time, she teased in a tweet, she’ll be joined by New Jersey rapper/singer 070 Shake. “New song And video drops in 2 days with @070Shake,” Madonna wrote along with snow flake, blue heart and nazar emoji. A 17-second teaser features a moody snaps of Shake and Madonna on what looks like a midnight video set and a snippet of the screwed-and-chopped remix that mixes the pop icon’s alluring vocals and the “sickick” name check.

Over the weekend, Madonna posted a similar teaser on Instagram with snaps of herself and Shake posing together and the message, “So Excited to introduce one of my favorite artists 070 Shake………… …..:Pull up People. 🔥🔥🔥Good things come to those who wait #frozen.” An even earlier tease featured footage of Madonna tearing around in a black muscle car in the dark and slow-walking through a puddle as Shake’s shadow loomed on a wall.

In what are now clearly shots from the video shoot for the remix posted on March 20, Madonna is pictured sitting on a chair amid some weeds while rocking giant white moon boots, thigh-high black sheer socks, black hot pants and a black top. In other snaps, she stands astride an orange bucket that reads “Let’s Do This,” squats on the floor near a female mannequin head, sits in a white bathtub and approaches the car on what looks like a soundstage.

The resurgence of Madonna’s 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit and Dance Club Songs chart-topper began in December 2021, when Canadian producer Sickick transformed it into a chill trap mix that blew up on TikTok. The revamped version eventually debuted at No. 20 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart last winter and peaked at No. 15.

Listen to the original “Frozen” remix and see Madonna’s teases below.



