Madonna Says She’s ‘On The Road to Recovery’ In First Statement Since Hospitalization

Madonna issued her first official statement on Monday morning (July 10) in the wake of her hospitalization last month with what was described as a “serious bacterial infection.” In an Instagram post, Madonna thanked her fans for all their positive energy, prayers and words of healing as she navigates this health issue, while assuring her followers that she is on the mend.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” wrote the 64-year-old singer who spent several days in the ICU in late June, forcing her to postpone her career-spanning Celebration world tour.

While Madonna did not get into detail about what is ailing her or her prognosis, she noted that the very first thing she thought of when she awoke in the hospital was her six children. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she continued. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

For now, though, she said, her focus is on her health and getting stronger. “And I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she promised. “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” The post also included a picture of Madonna in which she is staring into the camera while wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt and sparse makeup.

One of her longtime friends, Donatella Versace, commented on the post, writing, “We are with you all the way, Madonna. Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much.”

Following news of her hospitalization, manager Guy Oseary issued an update on June 24. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote. “A full recovery is expected.” At the time, a source close to the situation told Billboard that the singer was already out of the ICU and recovering; Billboard has reached out to reps for Madonna several times since the news broke, but no additional information on her illness or hospitalization has been released to date.

The Celebration Tour was set to launch in Vancouver, B.C. on July 15 at the Rogers Arena. According to Billboard Boxscore, the trek — which was slated to feature a set list covering four decades of hits from a catalog that includes 12 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s and 38 top 10 hits on that chart — was on track to net her more than $100 million. At press time the singer’s official site still listed the original tour dates, with updated routing not yet available.

In a statement on Monday, promoter Live Nation confirmed that the first leg of the Celebration tour in North American had been postponed with rescheduled dates to be announced “as soon as possible.” LN encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets for now, as they will be valid when the new dates are announced.

At press time the European leg of the Celebration tour was slated to kick off on Oct. 14 with the first of four nights at the O2 Arena in London; LN did not confirm whether that is the new opening date for the tour.

See Madonna’s post below.