Madonna ‘Speechless’ After Finding Out She’s Been Blocked From Instagram Live

Madonna is rarely at a loss for words. But the pop legend claimed to be “speechless” on Friday morning (May 20) when she posted footage of herself trying to go live on Instagram only to get an error message claiming that she had been “blocked from sharing live videos” on the platform.

“What the f–k?” the singer exclaimed upon reading a note that said “posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked.”

“What’s happening?” Madonna asked, joking that she has “never worn so many clothes in my life!” Clicking on the “help center” tab, someone on her team read the site’s rules about potentially actionable posts, which read: “we want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.”

“I’m speechless,” Madonna said. At press time spokespeople for Madonna and Instagram parent company Meta had not responded to requests for comment. The company’s expanded Community Guidelines suggest only posting photos that are “appropriate for a diverse audience,” stressing that nudity is not allowed. “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks,” the rules read.

While it was unclear at press time what Insta rules Madonna may have violated, the action appeared to coincide with her release of the latest remix of her 1998 Ray of Light single “Frozen” with masked mixer Sickick, “Frozen on Fire,” which now includes a new verse.

Madonna, 63, who has for decades reliably pushed against boundaries with explicit lyrics, videos and provocative clothing, has released a series of “Frozen” remixes over the past few months with Sickick, including ones featuring New Jersey rapper 070 Shake and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML.

