Madonna and Saucy Santana Will Bounce You Silly on ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ Collab

The song is a fresh take on viral phenom Santana's 2020 hit "Material Girl."

Madonna x Saucy Santana
Madonna x Saucy Santana Courtesy Photo

Madonna has teamed with internet sensation Saucy Santana for a banging remix of his 2020 viral smash “Material Girl,” which the pair have energetically renamed “Material Gworrllllllll!” Over the cymbal-crashing beat and excited keyboard line Madonna opens the track that dropped on Friday (Aug. 5) rapping, “I’m not fancy, I just love fancy s–t/ Make a budget disappear like a magic trick/ Make him buy me everything, I don’t have to pick/ Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick” before the track’s sing-songy chorus kicks in.

“A material girl is not tasteless/ A material girl is my favorite/ I’m a material girl, so don’t waste this/ If you not a material girl then you basic,” she sings before super-hyped Santana crashes the part with an appropriately saucy verse. “Deposit all accounts, baby, keep the cash flowin’/ Bust down wrist but the bussdown keep’ ’em goin’/ 42 on my lips, take a sip/ I like my n—as laid, don’t come here with no chips/ How much is you payin’?/ I don’t speak broke boy language,” Santana rhymes over the handclap rhythm as he ticks off a high-fashion wish list of big-ticket items.

It’s a long-awaited studio summit between the two, who first joined forces during New York Pride in June when the original Material Girl invited Santana to join her at Terminal 5 for a live mash-up of the Saucy hit and the same-titled 1984 Madonna want-it-all classic.

Madonna has spent this year releasing a series of remixes of her 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit “Frozen” before dropping her Finally Enough Love club mixes compilation on June 24; an extended version, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One Hits, is due out on Aug. 19.

Listen to Madonna and Saucy Santana’s “Material Gworrllllllll!” below.

