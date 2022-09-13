Madonna Finally Releasing ‘Erotica’ Toe-Sucking Picture Disc to Mark 30th Anniversary

Madonna is finally releasing one of the most sought-after jewels in her musical crown. Thirty years after the 12″ Erotica picture disc featuring a toe-sucking photo from the singer’s explicit Sex book was scotched at the last minute, Rhino Records will celebrate the star’s fifth album on Oct. 21 with a limited-edition 12″ vinyl picture disc.

The commemorative release will feature the title track on Side A backed by an instrumental and radio edit.

In her inimitable fashion, Madonna slid into character to announce the release, tweeting, “Dear Johnny, I hope the world’s now ready for it… Love Dita,” along with a video that opened with the tease, “there’s a certain satisfaction in a little bit of a wait.” The 15-second clip features the disc spinning as the song plays, ending with the tease, “the 1992 cancelled picture-disc.”

“Erotica,” the album’s first single, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard dance club single sales chart. A remix of the song was included on Madonna’s recent celebratory collection Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

To celebrate the liberation of the picture disc, Madonna will release a new remix of her 2005 hit “Hung Up” featuring Tokischa on Friday (Sept. 16). The collab was previewed via a live performance at Madonna’s pride event at Terminal 5 in New York in June.

According to Rhino, the toe-sucking disc was originally slated to drop in the fall of 1992 to celebrate the album and the book’s simultaneous release. “However, the picture disc was cancelled unexpectedly just ahead of release, as the visual was considered too explicit for in-store display back then,” according to a Rhino release announcing the anniversary edition. “The manufactured copies were promptly destroyed, with only a few finding their way into the public’s hands, only adding to the infamous allure of the release.”

The $24.98 picture disc is now available for pre-order.

Check out the tease below.