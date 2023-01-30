Madonna Celebrates Her Upcoming Tour With FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton & More: See the Clip

Madonna‘s upcoming world tour is already poised to be quite the celebration. Now, all she needs are some people to celebrate with.

In a new video posted on her Twitter Sunday (Jan. 29), Madonna gets some help commemorating her career-spanning Celebration Tour from a host of special guests. Asking at the video’s start “I really want to know if you guys are excited that I’m going on tour,” the singer cedes the screen to a series of artists — including FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Quavo, Ab-Soul, Bob the Drag Queen, Arca, Tokischa, Jozzy, Teezo Touchdown, Evan Mock and Jozzy — all offering emphatic yeses.

For at least one of those stars, the excitement is about more than just the prospect of seeing a new Madonna show. Bob the Drag Queen, the winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is set to appear as a special guest on the circuit. Celebrating the announcement two weeks back, the drag star tweeted a photo of herself dressed in a Madonna-inspired outfit on Drag Race next to a photo of the pair hanging out. “We’ve come a long way,” the queen wrote.

The tour has already sold out in multiple major cities, leading to Madonna adding 13 new dates to accommodate the demand from fans. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the icon took a moment to relish her recent achievements. “I’m about to create another show, and I’ve been working for several years on the screenplay about my life,” she said. “This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music.”

While that screenplay was in the process of being transformed into a biopic of the singer’s life, Madonna’s representatives recently revealed that the production was officially being put on hold so that the singer could focus on her world tour.

Check out Madonna’s teaser clip below: