Madonna Preps NSFW ‘Mother of Creation’ NFT Collection

Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Madonna, whether she’s in Queen of Pop-mode, the Material Girl, or just Madge, is always evolving, thinking ahead. Constantly keeping her fans guessing.

Now she’s entering her Mother of Creation phase.

The pop veteran, like many others, has embraced the digital art-world of NFTs, initially by buying one, and now becoming one — or more precisely, three.

The “Like a Prayer” singer takes the leap with digital artist Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann), who sold an NFT last year for $69 million, to create a trio of digitally-rendered collectables.

The Mother of Creation videos, an “NFT triptych” which “represent a different form of birth in our contemporary world,” will raise money for good causes.

They’re said to be a “labor of love” and a year in the making, which casts Madonna in the central role of motherhood and creator.

The pop artist’s avatar takes the concept of Mother Nature to another level, as her likeness, in one clip, gives birth to a rapidly-growing tree.

Madonna provides new text to “Mother of Nature,” the first in the series, which is followed by “Mother of Evolution” (which contains lyrics from “Justify My Love” and original music by Igor Bardykin), and “Mother of Technology.”

“When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view,” Madonna explains in a statement.

“It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art. I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

The three artworks will be auctioned off on Wednesday (May 11) through the NFT marketplace SuperRare. All proceeds from the sale will go toward three charities, the Voices of Children Foundation, helping women and children affected by the war in Ukraine; the City of Joy Foundation, advocating for victims of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Black Mama’s Bail Out, which provides bail for incarcerated caregivers. Also, Moonpay, a crypto platform that assisted with the project, will be donating $100,000 to each charity.

Mother of Creation isn’t the only long-gestating Madonna project due out this year. Her third remix album, Finally Enough Love, was announced last week ahead of its scheduled release in two waves. The singer curated the remix collection which gathers dance floor smashes and previously-unreleased material, and will drop both as a 16-track edition (on June 24) and a 50-track deluxe version (on Aug. 19)

Back in March, Madonna announced her baby steps into the Metaverse with the purchase of a Bored Ape token.