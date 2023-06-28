Madonna Tour on ‘Pause’ After Bacterial Infection Leads to Hospitalization

Madonna’s hotly anticipated Celebration Tour is on pause after the Queen of Pop spent several days in the hospital following a “serious bacterial infection,” according to manager Guy Oseary on social media.

The news came on Wednesday (June 28) afternoon, with Oseary revealing on Instagram that Madge had spent several days in the ICU after developing an infection on Saturday, June 24. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote. “A full recovery is expected.” A source close to the situation says that Madonna is already out of the ICU and currently recovering. Billboard reached out to reps for Madonna for further comment, who had nothing to add beyond Oseary’s post.

Unfortunately for fans (and the notoriously hard-working icon herself), the hospitalization is forcing Madonna to put her massive, career-spanning tour on pause for the moment.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Celebration Tour was set to launch in Vancouver, B.C. on July 15 at the Rogers Arena. According to Billboard Boxscore, the trek — which would boast a set list featuring four decades of hits from a catalog that includes 12 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s and 38 top 10 hits on that chart — was set to net her more than $100 million.

Over the course of her globe-trotting and culture-dominating career, Madonna has grossed a reported $1.376 billion and sold 11.7 million tickets across 575 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore. She is the most successful female act in Boxscore history.