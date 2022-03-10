Madonna & Fireboy DML Are Fire & Ice In New Sickick ‘Frozen’ Remix Video: Watch

Madonna is bringing back her 1998 hit “Frozen” thanks to a viral remix from Sickick, but Fireboy DML is surely bringing the heat in the new music video, which was released on Thursday (March 10).

The nearly three-minute video presents the chilling, smoky (and, at times, literally smoking) 63-year-old Queen of Pop as viewers directly meet her ice-cold gaze while her blue and black backdrop drastically shifts from stormy clouds to bolts of lightning. Later, Fireboy brings his namesake to life, with warmer hues igniting his bowed-down silhouette next to Madonna’s leg.

The resurgence of Madonna’s 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit and Dance Club Songs chart-topper began in December 2021, when Canadian producer Sickick transformed it into a chill trap mix that made the rounds on TikTok. The revamped version eventually debuted at No. 20 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart last winter and peaked at No. 15. The cross-generational pair are keeping the spirit of “Frozen” alive by recruiting Afrobeats star Fireboy DML (born Adedamola Adefolahan) and his smooth vocals.

Following the song’s release last week, on March 3, Fireboy DML gave “love to the queen for having me on this classic” on his Instagram when they teased the visual. Madonna was recently hailed on one of the NFT World of Women Billboard covers for the 2022 annual Women in Music issue, which also included Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey.

Watch the “Frozen” remix video below.