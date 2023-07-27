Which Is Your Favorite Song From Madonna’s Debut Album? Vote!

Madonna‘s debut studio album arrived on July 27, 1983, and pop music hasn’t been the same ever since. The icon, then a budding star, released her self-titled set, Madonna, to critical success. In celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary, Billboard wants to know which track is your favorite.

Madonna had a hefty climb on the charts following its arrival. The set debuted at No. 190 on the Billboard 200 in Sept. 3, 1983, and would scale its way all to the top 10 (No. 8) by the following calendar year. The set, released by Sire/Warner Bros. Records, ultimately went on to spend a whopping 168 weeks on the chart, the most weeks of any of Madonna’s albums.

The pop star’s album success could be attributed to to its three major singles — “Borderline,” “Holiday” and “Lucky Star.” “Borderline” and “Holiday” scored Madonna two top 20 singles, charting at Nos. 10 and 16, with each track spending a total of 30 and 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. “Lucky Star,” however, managed to crack the chart’s top five and peaked at No. 4, with a total of 16 weeks on the all-genre tally.

Considered one of the best pop debuts of all time, Madonna’s self-titled album holds a special place in the heart of longtime fans. Billboard ranked each of the album’s eight tracks in honor of its anniversary (which you can read here), but which song on Madonna is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.