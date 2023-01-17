Madonna Announces Dates for 40th Anniversary ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna announced the dates for her global tour honoring four decades of hits on Tuesday morning (Jan. 17). The Celebration Tour was announced via a raunchy five-minute video paying homage to her iconic 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare, featuring an NC-17 dinner party featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.
The 35-city Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in North America on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and hit Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas and San Francisco before wrapping up in Las Vegas on Oct. 7. The outing will then move on to Europe, starting with a date in London at the O2 Arena on Oct. 14 and winding down in Amsterdam on Dec. 1 at the Ziggo Dome.
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer said in a statement about the outing that will span her four decades in music while paying respect to New York City, where her musical journey began. Bob the Drag Queen will be the special guest on all the dates.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (Jan. 20) and Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time; click here for a complete list of dates and ticketing options. The tour will feature the 64-year-old singer performing songs dating back to her 1983 self-titled debut through her most recent studio album, 2019’s Madame X, marking the star’s first-ever career retrospective outing.
The tour announce came just months after Madonna released her career-spanning compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which encompassed her entire dance club career, featuring remixes by top producers and 20 rare recordings officially released for the first time. In 2021, Madonna signed a deal with Warner Music Group for an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon.” Madonna last toured in 2019 and early 2020 on her Madame X theater tour.
Madonna will have plenty of songs to choose from for the set list, including 57 titles charting on the Billboard Hot 100, 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s, including 1990’s “Vogue,” and 2000’s “Music,” released a decade apart and each spending 24 weeks on the Hot 100. Madonna’s “Borderline” from 1984 spent 30 weeks on the Hot 100. She followed that impressive feat a decade later with the ballad “Take a Bow,” which held the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for seven weeks.
Check out the dates and the announcement video below.
The 2023 Celebration tour North American dates:
July 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
July 25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 9 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Sept. 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
European Dates:
Oct. 14 – London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
Oct. 28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
Nov. 1 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 6 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
Nov. 12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Nov. 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Nov. 15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
Nov. 23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome