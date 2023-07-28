Madonna Dances in Post-Hospitalization Video Update and Thanks Fans For Support: ‘You Must Be My Lucky Stars Too!’

Madonna had a lot to celebrate this week as the pop icon continued recuperating from her recent hospitalization for a bacterial infection. In an Instagram video posted on Thursday (July 27), the singer promoted the 40th anniversary celebration of her 1983 debut album and the song that helped boost her to global stardom, “Lucky Star.”

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” Madonna wrote in the video in which she wears an all-black outfit as she swivels her hips up to the camera, pulls down her gold shades and winks while a digital star sparkles in her left eye. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.” The clip ends with Madonna blowing a kiss to the lens and mouthing the words to the song’s chorus.

The clip of the singer looking mobile and healthy — it’s unclear when the video was shot — got an enthusiastic thumbs up from one of her besties, fashion icon Donatella Versace, who commented, “Loookinnnnggg great!! 🖤🖤🖤,” plus some love and support from pals actresses Debi Mazar, Rosanna Arquette and Julia Garner, as well as Roots drummer Questlove, 3Lau and many more.

In another video posted to Twitter (né “X”), she wrote, “Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album – [four star emoji] Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my Lucky Stars!” That one was accompanied by the legendary clip of her talking to Dick Clark during her North American TV debut on American Bandstand in Jan. 1984 in which he asked, “What do you hope will happen for the rest of your professional life? What are your dreams, what’s left?” Wearing her signature off-the-shoulder black tank top and armloads of bracelets, Madonna bit her lip and said coquettishly, “hmmm… to rule the world.”

The happy updates were a welcome sight for fans who’ve been fretting about the 64-year-old singer’s health since she was hospitalized last month for what her manager Guy Oseary described as a “serious bacterial infection” that landed the singer in the ICU for a few days.

The “Lucky” vids were the latest update from Madonna on her recovery, following a July 18 return to Instagram in which she was pictured embracing and smelling a large bouquet of pink roses. “‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.’ Thank You,” she captioned the image, quoting writer Leo Buscaglia along with a black heart and red rose emoji. The health scare prompted the postponement of Madonna’s career-spanning Celebration world tour, which will skip over planned North American dates this summer and instead launch with a European leg in the fall.

Check out the videos below.