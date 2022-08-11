Watch Madonna Get Into the Groove While Dancing to ‘Queens’ Remix of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ at DiscOasis

Madonna‘s many worlds collided in one glittery place on Wednesday night (Aug. 10) when the pop queen skated over to Central Park’s DiscOasis roller disco for Madonna night. One special moment during the visit to the four-wheeled fantasia curated by her Live a Virgin producer, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, found the pair dancing to the “Queens” remix of Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul.”

In footage of the superstar summit, Madonna and Rodgers boogie to the remix’s house groove at the special night at the Oasis in celebration of the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug. 19) — which features such guests as Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj and Maluma, among others. “Great #record release #party with @madonna @questlove dropping @beyonce #breakmysoul @discoasis,” Rodgers captioned a video of the dance duet, which was overlaid with the message, “If you want a great party throw it with Madonna at the DiscOasis.”

The night’s DJ, the Roots’ Questlove, was pretty blown away by the scene as well, posting his own video and a lengthy message about the epic pop conclave. “Kinda mind blown that @NileRodgers been curating these roller skating jams,” he wrote alongside the clip in which Madonna gives him a shout-out. “This environment was a common occurrence for me in the early 80s. Like that was the event to do on the weekend (s/o to USA in philly & Elmwood too!). Fun too! Besides the Prince night back in 2006 I haven’t gotten much Roll Bouncing on (well I didn’t tonight either i dj’d. s/o out Madge for conquering a fear and skating while the entire world IG lived her—-I can’t imagine that kinda scrutiny)—-but yeah man I rarely find parties that have me rock something other than my open format 101 hip hop/soul/pop shtick.”

Bey unveiled their remix last week and on Tuesday (Aug. 9) Queen Bey expressed her gratitude for her collaborator. “Thank you, Queen,” Bey wrote about the redo of the song from her Renaissance album that interpolates Madonna’s 1990s classic Hot 100 No. 1 “Vogue” while paying tribute to such iconic Black female artists as Aretha Franklin, Robert Flack, Grace Jones, Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson and Diana Ross, as well as a number of ballroom legends. “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

Check out footage of the epic night below.