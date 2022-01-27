×
Madonna Says She Wants to Go on Tour With Britney Spears & ‘Reenact’ VMAs Kiss

Madonna wants to bring the headline-making moment of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards to 2022.

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2003. Kevin Kane/WireImage

In a recent Instagram Live session, Madonna was asked if she would ever do a world tour again. “Hell yeah, I have to,” she replied. “Stadium, baby. Me and Britney [Spears], what about that? Yeah, I’m not sure she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could, like, reenact the original kiss.”

Madame X, of course, was referring to her 2003 VMAs performance with Spears, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera, where the trio performed a medley of hits including “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood.”

Madonna then surprised everyone by kissing Spears onstage. After a quick camera cut to the pop princess’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, Madonna then smooched Aguilera. But it was the Britney-Madonna kiss that made news.

At the height of the #FreeBritney movement, Madonna advocated for an end of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, which was officially terminated by a Los Angeles judge in November.

In July 2021, Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story that the justice system needs to “give this woman her life back.”

Over a photo of herself wearing a Britney T-shirt, Madonna wrote: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

