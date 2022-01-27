Madonna Says She Wants to Go on Tour With Britney Spears & ‘Reenact’ VMAs Kiss

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2003.

Madonna wants to bring the headline-making moment of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards to 2022.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Madonna was asked if she would ever do a world tour again. “Hell yeah, I have to,” she replied. “Stadium, baby. Me and Britney [Spears], what about that? Yeah, I’m not sure she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could, like, reenact the original kiss.”

Madonna wanna do a world tour with Britney pic.twitter.com/s1IWuHF0hH — MADONNA IS MY MOM (@Fishyboi95) January 26, 2022

Madame X, of course, was referring to her 2003 VMAs performance with Spears, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera, where the trio performed a medley of hits including “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood.”

Madonna then surprised everyone by kissing Spears onstage. After a quick camera cut to the pop princess’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, Madonna then smooched Aguilera. But it was the Britney-Madonna kiss that made news.

At the height of the #FreeBritney movement, Madonna advocated for an end of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, which was officially terminated by a Los Angeles judge in November.

In July 2021, Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story that the justice system needs to “give this woman her life back.”

Over a photo of herself wearing a Britney T-shirt, Madonna wrote: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”