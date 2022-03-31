Madonna and 070 Shake Caught in Shadows in Moody ‘Frozen’ Remix Video

The mood for the latest remix of Madonna‘s 1998 Ray of Light single “Frozen” is, well, moody. The re-imagining based off the viral Tiktok version that blew up in December by Sickick doubles down on the masked DJ’s chopped-and-screwed vibe with a pair of sleepy eyed verses from New Jersey singer/rapper 070 Shake that give the track a even more melancholy feel.

“Okay, what’s the addy?/All the lights are flashing/ I’m surprised I barely made it took two shots I barely taste it/ Red cups I keep passing/ Rolling peaks and valleys/ Better focus, concentrating, took too much I’m levitatin’/ Open up the gates, I feel close enough to heaven,” Shake sings in a deadpan, ghostly voice over the song’s molasses-slow beat as she chronicles wanting to shut the world out on a mind-erasing night.

The midnight-centered video for the track opens with Madonna pulling up in a black muscle car and emerging in black boots and a matching leather jacket as she slow-walks over rain-soaked pavement toward Shake, who is tossing giant shadow figures on the wall. The two keep it close for the rest of the dimly lit visual, with Madonna throwing her arms around the 24-year-old phenom, who spends most of her time on camera singing from behind a chain-link fence before hopping in the passenger seat of the pop icon’s revved-up gas-burner as they take off into the night.

“070 Shake is indescribably mysterious and alluring,” Madonna said in a statement about the North Bergen native born Danielle Balbuena. “There are very few women in the trap music world that aren’t pandering to men. Her lyrics are deep and unique — there is no one like her. I’m excited for the world to discover her!”

Madonna dropped a hypnotic remix of “Frozen” featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy DML earlier this month, putting a new twist on the Ray of Light lead single she originally co-produced with Patrick Leonard and William Orbit. Over the weekend, Madonna posted a teaser on Instagram with snaps of herself and Shake posing together and the message, “So Excited to introduce one of my favorite artists 070 Shake………… …..:Pull up People. 🔥🔥🔥Good things come to those who wait #frozen.”

The resurgence of Madonna’s 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit and Dance Club Songs chart-topper began in December 2021, when Canadian producer Sickick transformed it into a chill trap mix that blew up on TikTok. The revamped version eventually debuted at No. 20 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart last winter and peaked at No. 15.

Watch the “Frozen” remix video below.