Madison Beer Announces Sophomore Album ‘Silence Between Songs’

After much anticipation from fans over the past few months, Madison Beer took to Instagram on Thursday (June 1) to confirm that her sophomore album, Silence Between Songs, will be arriving on September 15.

Explore Explore Madison Beer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“i can’t believe i’m finally saying this, tears in my eyes trying to articulate how i feel,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the singer in a white dress, leaning against a teal-colored wall and gazing off camera. “the closer it gets, the more we’ll talk about it, but i am just so excited to release this record. i’m so excited for it to be yours. i’ll find more words soon…,, :’) for now… SEPTEMBER 15TH!!!!!!!”

The album’s next single, “Home to Another One,” and its out-of-this-world music video, will be arriving on Friday (June 2). See her Silence Between Songs announcement here.

Beer dropped her debut studio album, Life Support, back in Feb. 2021, which featured viral hits like “Baby,” “Good in Goodbye” and “Boys—.” The singer also released a memoir titled The Half of It in April. When discussing the book reveal in an interview with People, she opened up about working on her upcoming sophomore project.

“I am so excited for this next album which will be coming soon,” she teased. “Music has always been my first love; it’s what lead me to this memoir and what drives me daily. I am really excited for what is next with my music this year.”