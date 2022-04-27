‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Is Loving Lizzo & Harry Styles’ Friendship

Lizzo and Harry Styles perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Hizzo is thriving, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Lynda Carter, who is famous for playing Wonder Woman on the TV series from 1975 to 1979, took to Twitter to gush over the adorable musical duo — just like the rest of us. “‘The 70s are dead.’ OK, sure,” she tweeted alongside a photo of Hizzo onstage at Coachella, both dressed in bright pink, feathery outfits. “Artists like @lizzo and @Harry_Styles are bringing back so much fun to pop music. Really makes you want to boogie!”

Styles made his Coachella debut during the opening weekend of the festival on April 15. During his performance, the Grammy winner welcomed Shania Twain for duets of her hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still The One.” With his new album, Harry’s House, set for release on May 20, the singer also took the opportunity to play news songs “As It Was,” “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

After Weekend 2, Lizzo shared a photo alongside her pal to Instagram. “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me,” Lizzo captioned an overjoyed selfie.

She added in a second post, “Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.’”