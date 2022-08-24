Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Breaks Into Music as Lolahol With Debut Single ‘Lock&Key’

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is following in her famous mother’s footsteps.

The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna shared her debut single “Lock&Key” on Wednesday (Aug. 24) under the moniker Lolahol, carving her own path in the music industry with the seductive club anthem.

“Lock&Key,” which was co-produced by Eartheater, arrives via her label Chemical X. The song is also accompanied by a Eartheater-directed, Leon-choreographed music video that takes viewers through the model/dancer’s home of New York City and its outer boroughs.

Lourdes is Madonna’s daughter with Cuban-born dancer and fitness trainer Carlos Leon. In October, the budding star sat down with longtime family friend actress Debi Mazar to talk about growing up with Madge for Interview magazine. Lourdes said that unlike her always-hustling, multi-media mom, she doesn’t have a “specific” career goal, preferring to dip into modeling and dance, but she also expressed some reticence to follow the family path into acting or music.

“Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” she explained, adding that privacy is the key to keeping her life as normal as possible.

“I’ve been judged from a young age, but I think that privacy is the reason why I was able to keep my wits about me and not find myself in a mental asylum,” she said. “I want to figure out who the f–k I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?”

Listen to Lolahol’s “Lock&Key” below.