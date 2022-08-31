×
Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Bigger Than Me’ Is Coming Very, Very Soon

"Bigger Than Me" is the first single off Tomlinson's forthcoming album, 'Faith in the Future.'

Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson performs at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 8, 2022 in Nashville. Jason Kempin/GI

Louis Tomlinson surprised fans on Wednesday morning (Aug. 31) when he announced that his second studio album, Faith In the Future, is set to arrive Nov. 11 — but that’s not all he had up his sleeves.

The star followed up by revealing that the album’s first single, “Bigger Than Me,” will be arriving on Thursday (Sept. 1) at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. “This one is for all of you!” he wrote alongside a short snippet of the song’s guitar-driven, acoustic instrumental.

“I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In the Future is out 11th November,” he wrote in his album announcement, shared to his social media accounts along with the 14-song track list. “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Faith In the Future will mark Tomlinson’s second album released as a solo artist, and follows his 2020 debut Walls. That record peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, and No. 4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Tomlinson just wrapped up his world tour in support of Walls, performing in front of audiences everywhere from the U.S., the U.K. and Europe to Australia.

As a member of One Direction, Tomlinson released five studio albums alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. Four out of the five albums — 2011’s Up All Night, 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories and 2014’s Four topped the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. 2015’s Made in the A.M., meanwhile, peaked at No. 2.

