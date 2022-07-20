Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘More Than Happy’ to Talk About One Direction: ‘I’m Immensely Proud’

It’s been seven years since One Direction announced that they will be going on hiatus, allowing all members to pursue other projects. However, the boys are still asked about their boy band memories to this day.

Louis Tomlinson has no problem with constantly reminiscing to the media. “I’m more than happy to talk about it in every interview. It’s something I’m immensely proud of,” he told Australia’s The Project on Wednesday (July 20) amid his debut solo world tour.

Related 11 Times the One Direction Boys Supported Each Other Since the Hiatus

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Louis Tomlinson One Direction See latest videos, charts and news

He was also asked by the talk show hosts about his former bandmate, Liam Payne, who recently came under fire for his controversial claims about One Direction during an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast. “Oh, so the fishing has begun already. I see what you’re doing,” Tomlinson joked, before adding, “I’m immensely proud [of One Direction], as I know Liam is. I’m immensely proud of those days, obviously. I mean, it was an incredible thing to do at such a young age. I’ve had amazing memories.”

Tomlinson’s interview comes just a day after it was announced that 1D’s Harry Styles will be the subject of his very first college course at Texas Tech University. Titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture,” the class will be taught by Louie Dean Valencia, associate dean of digital history, and will focus on “the political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

When asked if the course should be about him, Tomlinson simply replied, “I don’t really have any interest in having a course being made about me, to be fair.”

Watch the full The Project interview with Tomlinson below.