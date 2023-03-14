Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Having the Most One Direction Writing Credits: ‘That Makes Me Feel Important to the Band’

Louis Tomlinson is opening up more than ever on his upcoming documentary, All of Those Voices, and in a first look released on Tuesday (March 14), the “Two of Us” singer discussed how he insisted on writing songs as a member of One Direction.

“It had always been in my mind that it’d be cool if we weren’t just the standard boy band who just got given songs and sang them. Like, maybe we should be writing our own songs,” he shared in the one-minute clip. “Once I got to feel stuff bubbling for us and I could see that we got people’s attention, I realized that we might be able to make a few of our own decisions.”

Tomlinson added that being a songwriter in the group was the first time he “felt ownership” in his career. “All of a sudden, I felt in control again. The first two and a half years, I just felt like I wasn’t in control of myself or certainly had an influence on the band,” he continued. “When I think about how proud I am of One Direction, I think of us as a collective. When I think about what makes me most proud as me as an individual in that band, is definitely having the most writing credits. That makes me feel important to the band, and that’s all I ever wanted when I was a lad.”

The now-31-year-old has writing credits on a number of One Direction hits, including “No Control,” “Night Changes,” “Perfect,” “Last First Kiss” and “History.”

The Charlie Lightening-directed All of Those Voices, out in theaters on March 22, will delve into Tomlinson’s life and musical journey, complete with never-before-seen home video footage and behind-the-scenes access to the star’s 2022 world tour.

Watch the first look below.