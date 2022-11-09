×
Louis Tomlinson Goes Pop-Punk on New Song ‘Silver Tongues’: Listen

The track will appear on the tracklist for his upcoming sophomore album Faith in the Future.

Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson Ryan Saradjola

Louis Tomlinson dropped his latest single “Silver Tongues” on Wednesday (Nov. 9) via BMG.

On the track, the former One Directioner channels his best pop-punk rocker as he sings, “It’s times like these/ We’re so much happier/ Nights like these/ We’ll remember those stupid jokes/ Only we know/ You know, when I’m with you/ I’m so much happier/ Nights like these/ We’ll remember those songs we wrote/ Only we know.”

“Silver Tongues” is set to appear on Tomlinson’s upcoming sophomore album Faith in the Future, which will arrive Friday (Nov. 11), and contains fellow singles “Bigger Than Me” and “Out of My System.”

When it comes to his former bandmates, the singer recently cheered the news of Niall Horan joining The Voice as a coach for season 23, but admitted in a new interview this week with U.K. paper The Telegraph that he was initially jealous of Harry Styles’ solo success after One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he told the publication. “Only ‘cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”

Tomlinson also questioned the possibility of a 1D reunion anytime soon during the chat, surmising that he and the guys won’t get back together for “at least another 10 years.”

Stream Tomlinson’s “Silver Tongues” below.

