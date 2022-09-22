Louis Tomlinson Says He Found a More ‘Fulfilling’ Musical Purpose After One Direction Split

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson shared he’s had an opportunity to find new musical purpose after the band’s break-up.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Tomlinson said reflecting during the pandemic led him to realize what style of music he truly wanted to make. “Lockdown was good for these kinds of thoughts,” said Tomlinson, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I realized I want to chase something else. I wanted to find something else that was more fulfilling for me at this time.”

The English singer-songwriter also announced this week that he will be releasing his sophomore studio album Faith in the Future on Nov. 11. He describes infusing the LP with both an emphasis on live sound and multidimensional production, contrasting the guitar-driven elements of his first studio album Walls.

“It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well,” said Tomlinson. “Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”

Tomlinson just wrapped up his sold-out world tour earlier this month. His first studio album Walls debuted Jan. 31 at number 9 on the Billboard 200, selling 39,000 album copies.

Tomlinson is just the latest One Direction member to announce new music. His former bandmate Harry Styles released “As it Was” on April 1 as the lead single to his third studio album Harry’s House. The song is now on a 14-week nonconsecutive streak atop the Billboard Hot 100.