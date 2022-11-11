Louis Tomlinson Unveils Sophomore Solo Album ‘Faith in the Future’

Louis Tomlinson released his sophomore studio set, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11) via BMG.

The new album arrives nearly three years after the former One Direction-er’s debut solo outing Walls — which bowed at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its January 2020 release. On top of previously released lead single “Bigger Than Me,” the churning “Out of My System” and pop-punk anthem “Silver Tongues,” the 14-track LP contains cuts like “The Greatest,” “Written All Over Your Face,” “Face the Music” and “She Is Beauty We Are World Class.”

When he first announced the project back in August, Tomlinson teased that he had been “living with this album for a while” and thanked his fans for giving him the space to make the music he very specifically “wanted to make.”

To support the album, the boy band alum will embark on his Faith in the Future World Tour 2023, which kicks off May 26 in Uncasville, Conn. and hits major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Chicago, Vancouver, Atlanta and Nashville before hopping the pond for another slew of dates in the U.K. and Europe. But before that, he’s holding a pair of release concerts at New York City’s Irving Plaza on Friday night and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire the following week on Nov. 18.

In the promo cycle leading up to the release of Faith in the Future, Tomlinson spoke candidly about his relationships with his former 1D bandmates, whether that meant admitting he used to be bothered by Harry Styles’ solo success or sharing an update on his once-tense relationship with Zayn.

Stream Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future below.