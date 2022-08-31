Louis Tomlinson Announces New Album ‘Faith In the Future,’ Reveals He’s Been Living With It ‘For a While’

For several months now, fans have kept faith that Louis Tomlinson would release a new album in the near future — and now, their day has come. The 30-year-old signer-songwriter announced on Wednesday (Aug. 31) that his second studio album, Faith In the Future, is set to arrive Nov. 11 and revealed both its cover art and its 14-song tracklist.

“I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In the Future is out 11th November,” he wrote in his announcement, shared to his social media accounts. “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Tomlinson’s post features two photos, the first of which shows the album’s red hot artwork: a bust portrait of the former boy band star staring down the camera in a checkered zip-up shirt, his face and hair tinted crimson, with “Faith In the Future” displayed in red lettering on the right.

The second photo lists out each of the titles of the record’s 14 tracks: “The Greatest,” “Written All Over Your Face,” “Bigger Than Me,” “Lucky Again,” “Face the Music,” “Chicago,” “Common People,” “Out Of My System,” “Angels Fly,” “Saturdays, “Silver Tongues,” “She Is Beauty We Are World Class,” “All This Time” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

The “Back to You” singer closed out his post with a message of gratitude to his fans. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make,” he wrote.

Faith In the Future will mark Tomlinson’s second album released as a solo artist, and follows his 2020 debut Walls. That record peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, and No. 4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

See Louis Tomlinson’s announcement for his new album Faith In the Future, out Nov. 11, below: