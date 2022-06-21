Lorde Celebrates Summer Solstice With ‘The Path’ Music Video: Watch

Lorde is back on “The Path.” On Tuesday (June 21), the pop star unveiled the music video for the opening track of 2021’s Solar Power.

In the video, the Kiwi singer wanders through a newly formed commune on a deserted island as her fellow castaways go about their daily tasks of stacking rocks, combing the beach and engaging in yoga-inspired, movement-based group choreography.

“Now if you’re looking for a savior, that’s not me/ You need someone to take your pain for you, well that’s not me/ ‘Cause we are all broken inside, where are the dreams that we had?/ Can’t find the dreams that we had/ Let’s hope the sun will show us the path,” she sings on the chorus.

Lorde opened up about the inspiration behind the music video in her latest fan newsletter, writing, “On the occasion of the solstice, I wanted to share a sixth video with you, for THE PATH. This video is the first chapter in the mystical Solar Power story, a prequel to the title video. You see my character joining her friends and family on the island where they’ve chosen to start life anew, arriving in her trademark suit and quickly being transformed by nature’s strange magic. I’m so proud of my buds for learning the dance in this one. Hope you like it.”

In the same note, she also looked back on the anniversary of announcing the album after a four-year hiatus from recording. “I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” the star wrote. “It took people awhile to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first. I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it’s true!!!”

Following the music video for the title track, Lorde has also released chapters in the visual narrative for the single “Mood Ring” and album cuts “Fallen Fruit,” “Leader of a New Regime” and “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All).”

Watch the music video for Lorde’s “The Path” below.