Lorde Explains ‘Dramatic Ass Move’ of Shushing Fans During Show, Says ‘Don’t Stress Too Hard’

If Lorde asks you to quiet down there’s a reason. At least according to a video the singer reportedly shared with a fan account over the weekend, in which she explained that viral mash-up of clips in which she repeatedly gestures for her audience to shut it down while she sings the moving ballad “Writer in the Dark” from her 2017 sophomore album Melodrama.

In the explanation shared by the @lordecontent account, a drowsy Ella says, ““OK, I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” while laying in bed with an eye mask pushed up onto her forehead. “That was something I did in that one song, a couple of times, when I wanted to sing it a capella and/ or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different. If you come to my shows, you know it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together.”

Not for nothing, she says near the end, “that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so… don’t stress too hard.”

Lorde cancelled two shows on her Solar Power Tour earlier this month due to “horrendous” laryngitis. The gigs, originally scheduled to take place at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on April 15 and Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem on April 16, have been rescheduled for August. She was back on the road by April 18, when she hit New York’s Radio City Music Hall, where she played a cover of Rosalia’s sensual track “Hentai.”

Watch the video below.