Lizzo Tried Oreos With Mustard Because TikTok Told Her To: See Her Reaction

Don’t try this at home … or maybe do? On Tuesday (Dec. 28), Lizzo took to TikTok to try the social platform’s latest bizarre food craze: Oreos with mustard.

“Tiktok made me try mustard & oreos,” the star captioned the clip. She approaches the task silently and, if her face is any indication, with a fair amount of incredulity as she tears open the bag of cookies and reveals the bottle of mustard to the camera.

With lips pursed, she uncaps the mustard and pours a healthy dose on top of an Oreo before taking a bite. Lizzo then chews … and chews … and chews, seemingly unable to decide what she thinks of the jarring flavor combination happening in her mouth.

That is, until she decides to take another bite! Then the Cuz I Love You singer goes for another cookie, this time untwisting the Oreo and squirting the yellow condiment right onto the famous white cream center. While she doesn’t offer any commentary, maybe the fact that she went back for a second helping means the combination of Oreos and mustard is actually … good?

At the very least, Lizzo’s fans can take comfort in knowing the cookie/condiment mash-up is potentially vegan, as the Grammy winner regularly uses her TikTok channel to share her own vegan meal prep. And speaking of, just last week, Lizzo replied to a TikTok follower who commented, “I miss all your vegan cooking content.”

“Hey b—h, I miss it too,” the singer responded. “I’ve just been working so much that I have not had time to cook, and every time I cook, I be just so ready to eat that I forget to film it!” But thankfully, she just so happened to be recording the video as she was beginning to make a lentil stew — complete with roasted red onions and potatoes, spinach and kale, garlic, and, of course, plenty lentils.

Get a kick out of watching Lizzo try Oreos and mustard below.