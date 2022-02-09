Shhh! Lizzo Teases She’s Back in the Recording Studio

Are all the rumors true? It looks like Lizzo is making music with producers Max Martin and Benny Blanco, but keep it on the down low. The “Rumors” singer posted a muted clip Tuesday (Feb. 9) to her Instagram Story of herself in the studio with what looks to be the production power team, a big yellow shushing emoji layered on top.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Also in the seconds-long video are what appears to be the two producers’ signature hairstyles, with Blanco’s famous frizz bopping to the song in progress, and Martin’s long mane nodding in approval. With a new Lizzo anthem potentially in the works both music production titans — if they are indeed collaborating with the “Juice” singer — would be adding yet another music A-lister to their catalog, having worked with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kesha and many more between the two of them.

Related Taylor Swift to Be Included on Record Store Day Charity Album Celebrating Female Artists

Lizzo hasn’t released music since last year’s hit “Rumors,” which featured a notable Cardi B verse and debuted at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. Because she removed the audio from the studio session clip she posted, there’s no telling yet what her next track will sound like. There is, however, one clue hidden in plain sight at the bottom of the frame: the pop star’s foot can be seen tapping to the beat, which looks to be classically Lizzo uptempo at around 140 beats per minute.

Two hours after she shared the clip, Lizzo took to Twitter to share: “I’m having a good day b—h.”

The three-time Grammy winner also teased what seems to be new music on Feb. 5, when she shared a video of herself naked, with an audio clip of her singing, “If you love me, you love all of me/ Or none of me at all.”

Watch what could be the next big self-love, screw-the-haters hit being made here: