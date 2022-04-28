Lizzo Talks Performing at Coachella With Harry Styles: ‘That’s My Guy’

The music world’s beloved “Hizzo” is alive and well, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Harry Styles Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

Lizzo recently sat down with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney, where she discussed taking the desert’s main stage with her superstar pal. “Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like somebody already did that,’” she joked of Styles’ set and how their collaboration came to be. “The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise. I found out Wednesday night. I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry, I love his music, that’s my guy, I’m a fan. I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early. Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse ‘I Will Survive’, we ran it three times in his trailer, and we just did it…He did a cover of ‘Juice’, and I did a cover of ‘Adore You’, and then we did ‘Juice’ together, and I was going to do a show with him, and his show got rained out by hurricane rain in Miami, so we never got to scratch that itch, and we finally did it three years later.”

“It was really, ‘Are we doing this thing?’ He’s very poetic, and I was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re doing it,’” she added to Ryan Mitchell of Channel Q. “Hee was like, ‘Let’s sing ‘I Will Survive,’ and the next day I was in his trailer. I got a taste of the main stage, I want the whole thing.”

Lizzo is also released her highly-anticipated new single, “About Damn Time,” on April 14, which serves as an introduction to her upcoming album, Special, set to release on July 15.

“I know when it’s mastered,” she said of the upcoming album. “I sat in the mastering room and listened to all the levels. I chose the exact right time stamps for when it should end and begin. The overlap and how the flow of the album goes, and you’re like, ‘It’s done now.’ I didn’t do that on ‘Cuz I Love You’. I was too much in a whirlwind to do the time. There’s some songs ’til this day that go in too fast, because I just didn’t have the time.”

Listen below.