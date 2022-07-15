Lizzo Unleashes ‘Special’ Album: Stream It Now

Lizzo is back with her first full-length album in three years.

Following months of teasing and a pair of pre-release singles, Special is finally available in its entirety. The album’s lead single, “About Damn Time,” conquered TikTok and radio stations alike, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. A promotional single titled “Grrrls” reached No. 39 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Special boasts a completely solo track listing with writing and production credits from the likes of Terrace Martin, Mark Ronson, Ricky Reed, Benny Blanco, Max Martin, Rick Rubin, and, of course, Lizzo herself. In an interview with Variety, Lizzo said that Special is “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date… I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

Lizzo’s latest record will coincide with The Special Tour, a North American arena tour that features Latto as the opener. Special arrives on the heels of Lizzo’s first Emmy nomination. Earlier this week (July 12), Lizzo earned a nomination in the best competition program category for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The program scored six nominations in total.

Special serves as the follow up to 2019’s blockbuster Cuz I Love You. That album, which functioned as Lizzo’s mainstream breakthrough, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for over 100 weeks. The record spawned hits like the Grammy-winning No. 1 smash “Truth Hurts” as well as “Juice” (No. 82).

Stream Lizzo’s Special in full below.