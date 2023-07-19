Lizzo Rocks Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Karaoke After Special Tour Concert

As Lizzo nears the end of her globe-trotting Special Tour, the “About Damn Time” singer is offering glimpses of how she unwinds after a night of entertaining an arena packed with thousands of screaming fans.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (July 16), Lizzo posted a lighthearted photoset with the caption, “What does Lizzo do after her shows…” The answer? More singing, of course! In the second slide of the carousel, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a clip of her singing Radiohead’s “Creep” at a karaoke bar. Packed with her trademark soulful belts and emotive vocal inflections, Lizzo’s rendition of the beloved track drew affirmations and applause from the room of onlookers. “Creep” is Radiohead’s highest charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 34).

This isn’t the first time that Lizzo has expressed her love for Radiohead. In a Vanity Fair interview in October, Lizzo revealed that while in school, she kept her love for Radiohead’s OK Computer hidden because all of her friends were “listening to what was on the radio” and she “didn’t want to be made fun of.”

The Special Tour is in support of Special, Lizzo’s 2022 LP that spawned hits including “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and the Grammy-winning “About Damn Time,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Special opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 units, becoming Lizzo’s highest charting and fastest selling album to date.

By the end of its run, the Special Tour will have visited North America, Europe, Asia and Australia across 80 shows. Support acts for the tour included “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper Latto and “Material Girl” rapper Saucy Santana.