Lizzo Wishes Robert Pattinson a Happy Birthday With an Incredible Throwback Photo

Looks like Lizzo has always been Team Edward.

Actor Robert Pattinson turned 36 years old on Friday (May 13), and the “About Damn Time” singer wished him a happy birthday on Twitter by sharing an amazing throwback photo of the duo.

In the snap, which looks like it was taken in the early 2010s, a young Lizzo is seen holding a drink and smiling from ear-to-ear next to a smoldering Pattinson at what seems to be a small music venue or bar. “Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson,” she simply captioned the photo, and at the time of publication, the tweet has nearly 300,000 likes.

Lizzo celebrated her own birthday just last month on April 27, and shared some adorably festive posts on social media in commemoration of her 34th trip around the sun.

In the photos, the Grammy winner poses in a flowery, tiered cake, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a pink bouffant wig, matching opera gloves and silver accessories. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO!” she captioned the pictures. “I don’t need no cards.. I don’t need no gifts… just world peace… and for people to be kinder to themselves….. (AND FOR EVERYONE TO STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AT LEAST TWICE). Here’s to another incredible year! Taurus season has officially begun!

Lizzo’s upcoming fourth studio album is set to be released July 15 via Nice Life/Atlantic Records and contains the appropriately titled lead single “About Damn Time.”

See her birthday post below.