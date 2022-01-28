Lizzo Plays Her Mom Her New Song ‘Special’ in Adorable Video

Lizzo‘s mom is her biggest fan!

In a heart-melting new video shared to TikTok and then to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 27), the Grammy-winning singer is seen in the car with her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, jamming out to her brand new song, “Special.”

In the 20-second clip, Johnson-Jefferson’s eyes light up at the chorus, before a huge smile spreads across her face and she starts grooving her heat to the beat. Lizzo is seated next to her, singing along.

“This is the first time I played my new music for my momma— I was nervous to post this !” Lizzo captioned the sweet video. “But just know: if the ones you love support you— THATS ALL U NEED [heart-face emoji] it’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time.”

The song first appeared in Logitech’s new Defy Logic campaign, which focuses on inspiring and encouraging the next generation of Internet users to embrace individuality as they pursue their passions.

In the campaign video, Lizzo stars alongside a number of digital creators — including YouTube star Bretman Rock, comedian Elsa Majimbo, gamer Danucd and more — as they navigate the digital frontier in a fun, creative way.

“Famously, I use songs and music to express all of my feelings, especially my heartbreak or sadness or getting over something or empowering myself for the good days and the days I wish could be good days,” Lizzo told Billboard of her music following the campaign release. “I see social media like I see my music, because it still is an avenue in which I’m connecting with my fans. I can connect with my fans over a TikTok just as much as I can connect with them over a song. This has never happened before, and we are truly in the beginning of the thick of it. It’s exciting.”

Lizzo has yet to reveal a release date for “Special,” which would mark her first song since the Cardi B-assisted “Rumors” back in August.