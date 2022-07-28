Lizzo Thinks Going Vegan Is ‘Good as Hell,’ So She Donated Her Hit Song to a New PETA Video

In the wake of the career-best debut of her Special album, Lizzo is still finding time to lend her voice to causes that mean something to her. The Grammy winner’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 hit “Good as Hell” appears in a new PETA video that celebrates going vegan as a way to “eat good and feel good.” The soulful track hails from Lizzo’s 2016 Coconut Oil EP and was also included on the deluxe edition of her breakout third album Cuz I Love You.

One of the recipients of PETA’s “Most Beautiful Vegans” honor, Lizzo started her vegan journey in 2020 after more than a decade of vegetarianism. In fact, Lizzo spent a sizable chunk of 2020 sharing vegan recipes on her TikTok page. In the caption for a video documenting what she eats in a day, Lizzo commented, “As a new vegan, I’m enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant-based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated.”

In the new ad, Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix, Clueless star Alicia Silverstone, former NBA star John Salley and Friday star Angela Means join Lizzo on a mission to promote a vegan lifestyle. Although Lizzo doesn’t physically appear in the video, her music stitches together the vegan testimonies from the other celebrities.

No stranger to synch licensing, Lizzo’s mainstream breakthrough was spurred by the placement of “Truth Hurts” in the Netflix film Someone Great. This week (July 26), “About Damn Time” joins “Truth Hurts” as Lizzo’s only songs to reach the summit of the Hot 100. In addition to earning her second Hot 100 chart-topper, Lizzo also earns the highest-charting album of her career with Special. Her fourth album blasted in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

