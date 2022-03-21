Lizzo Set to Host ‘SNL,’ Camila Cabello & Gunna Join Musical Guest Lineup

Saturday Night Live announced its jam-packed host and musical guest lineup for April on Monday (Mar. 21), which includes a double duty gig from Lizzo.

Kicking things off on April 2, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will make his hosting debut, with Gunna as the musical guest. The performance marks the rapper’s first time on SNL and comes following the release of his Billboard 200 chart topping album, DS4Ever.

The following week, on April 9, actor Jake Gyllenhaal will host the sketch comedy show for the second time, with musical guest Camila Cabello. The day before, on April 8, Cabello is set to release her highly anticipated third studio album, Familia, which features her recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam.”

Lizzo will wrap things up on April 16 for her hosting debut and second gig as musical guest. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

Lizzo previously took the stage at SNL in December 2019, where she performed two of her smash hits, “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” following the release of her breakthrough album, Cuz I Love You, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.

