Lizzo, Britney Spears, Cardi B and More Spread the Love on Valentine’s Day

Love was in the air Monday (Feb. 14) as the calendar turned to Valentine’s Day, and many of the biggest names in music turned to social media to spread the love.

Britney Spears,Billie Eilish, Cardi B and many more gave a shout out to their significant others, and sent out good vibes to lovers around the world.

Even rocker Duff McKagan and country star Blake Shelton got into the occasion.

Lizzo might have won Valentine’s Day with her special think piece on Instagram. “When you think of love, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy?,” the “Juice” singer wrote.

“I’ve come a long way in redefining love. I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional. Redefine what being in love feels and looks like. Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I’m praying you attract the love you deserve. “

Check out some of the cutest, sweetest and kindest Valentine’s Day-themed Instagrams from the music community below.